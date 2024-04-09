A pallet scale awaits use at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 11, 2024. When assigning cargo to aircraft for delivery, weight is one of the most important factors; coordinating cargo with aircraft in advance allows for seamless delivery of mission-critical assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|03.11.2024
|04.10.2024 13:41
|8332550
|240311-F-QY889-1025
|4528x3016
|4.37 MB
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|0
|0
This work, 20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th LRS keeps the (AFFORGEN) cycle moving
