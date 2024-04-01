A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk lands to be refueled at the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. The FARP's mission is to hot refuel, refueling while both aircrafts' engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III, to a receiver aircraft, under the cover of darkness in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 11:24 Photo ID: 8329227 VIRIN: 240404-F-AP370-1691 Resolution: 5065x3370 Size: 2.8 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FARP Rodeo 2024 [Image 40 of 40], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.