FARP Rodeo 2024

Participants of the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo pack up a fuel hose at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. FARP involves direct refueling from a C-17 Globemaster III to a receiver aircraft allowing for small footprint operations in austere environments, enabling airpower projection anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)
|04.04.2024
|04.09.2024 11:24
