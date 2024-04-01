Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FARP Rodeo 2024 [Image 39 of 40]

    FARP Rodeo 2024

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Participants of the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo await the landing of a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk to refuel the aircraft at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. The FARP's mission is to hot refuel, refueling while both aircrafts' engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III, to a receiver aircraft, under the cover of darkness in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 11:24
    Photo ID: 8329230
    VIRIN: 240404-F-AP370-1383
    Resolution: 4795x3190
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FARP Rodeo 2024 [Image 40 of 40], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024
    FARP Rodeo 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C17
    FARP
    Charleston
    1CTCS
    Global Access

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT