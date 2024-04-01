FARP Rodeo 2024

Participants of the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo await the landing of a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk to refuel the aircraft at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. The FARP's mission is to hot refuel, refueling while both aircrafts' engines are operating, from a transport aircraft, such as a C-17 Globemaster III, to a receiver aircraft, under the cover of darkness in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

