FARP Rodeo 2024

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III arrives at the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo culmination exercise at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. FARP involves direct refueling from a C-17 Globemaster III to a receiver aircraft allowing for small footprint operations in austere environments, enabling airpower projection anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US