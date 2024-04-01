FARP Rodeo 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Veit, 16th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, receives a piece of equipment at the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. By conducting FAPR training, C-17 Globemaster III crews develop a greater agility and ability to quickly respond and provide global power projection under the cover of darkness in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)

