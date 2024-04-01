U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Veit, 16th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, receives a piece of equipment at the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. By conducting FAPR training, C-17 Globemaster III crews develop a greater agility and ability to quickly respond and provide global power projection under the cover of darkness in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 11:24
|Photo ID:
|8329229
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-AP370-1367
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FARP Rodeo 2024 [Image 40 of 40], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
