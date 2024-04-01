A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk arrives at the Forward Area Refueling Point Rodeo culmination exercise at North Auxiliary Field, South Carolina, April 4, 2024. Using FARPs capability to refuel aircraft in remote locations, the C-17 Globemaster III is able to support global access, furthering Agile Combat Employment in potentially contested environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 11:24
|Photo ID:
|8329226
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-AP370-1260
|Resolution:
|4622x3075
|Size:
|932.26 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FARP Rodeo 2024 [Image 40 of 40], by SSgt Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT