    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. (OH) Gary Lehman, chief of staff for State Defense Force-Ohio presents a safety award to 2nd Lt. (OH) Ralen Cleveland, SDF, at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April. 6, 2024. Cleveland was awarded for his contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Headquarters Company
    Ohio
    Award
    State Defence Force
    Civil Support Sustainment Brigade

