State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

Members of the Ohio National Guard and State Defense Force-Ohio come together for a photo after receiving their safety awards at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. These members were recognized for their contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

