State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

Col. (OH) Gary Lehman, chief of staff for State Defense Force-Ohio presents a safety award to Staff Sgt. (OH) John Shea, SDF, for his meritorious service at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Shea was awarded for his contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

