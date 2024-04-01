Col. (OH) Gary Lehman, chief of staff for State Defense Force-Ohio presents a safety award to Staff Sgt. (OH) John Shea, SDF, for his meritorious service at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Shea was awarded for his contributions to the safety program and the physical safety improvements around the armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8324810
|VIRIN:
|060424-Z-CF712-1004
|Resolution:
|5725x3913
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
