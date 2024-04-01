Members of the State Defense Force-Ohio stand in formation before receiving safety awards at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Distinguished members received safety awards for their exceptional service in supporting physical safety improvements at the facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 14:41 Photo ID: 8324807 VIRIN: 060424-Z-CF712-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.83 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.