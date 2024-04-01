State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony

Members of the State Defense Force-Ohio stand in formation before receiving safety awards at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. Distinguished members received safety awards for their exceptional service in supporting physical safety improvements at the facility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
