Members of the Ohio National Guard and State Defense Force-Ohio receive safety awards at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. These members received awards for performing a variety of environmental health risk assessments and were major contributors to the establishment of armory safety, preventative medicine efforts and water quality testing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 14:39 Photo ID: 8324809 VIRIN: 060424-Z-CF712-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.