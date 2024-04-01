Col. (OH) Deano L. McNeil, commander, 4th Civil Support and Sustainment Brigade, State Defense Force-Ohio hands out a safety award to 1st Lt. (OH) Stephen Souders, aide-de-camp to the SDF commander, at Col. Robert Haubrich Armory, Columbus, Ohio, April 6, 2024. The awards winners were recognized for improving and implementing a safety program at the Armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Baumberger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 14:41 Photo ID: 8324808 VIRIN: 060424-Z-CF712-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.01 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Defense Force - Ohio conducts Safety Award Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.