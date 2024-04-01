The 908th Airlift Wing’s first MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. April 3, 2024. The arrival of the helicopter signifies a major step in the wing’s transition from a tactical airlift mission to becoming the formal training unit for the Grey Wolf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8319607
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-GA145-1144
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups
Maxwell Air Force Base
