    908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups [Image 8 of 8]

    908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing’s first MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. April 3, 2024. The arrival of the helicopter marks the first time in 726 days that the 908th Airlift Wing has assigned aircraft as its last C-130 Hercules departed April 8, 2022, as part of the unit’s transition to becoming the formal training unit for the Grey Wolf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, 908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups [Image 8 of 8], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

