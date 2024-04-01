The 908th Airlift Wing’s first MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter lands April 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama as a U.S. Navy Blue Angel F/A-18 Hornet practices for the upcoming Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show taking place April 6 and 7, 2024. The arrival marks the first time in 726 days that the 908th has assigned aircraft as its last C-130 Hercules departed April 8, 2022, as part of the unit’s transition to becoming the formal training unit for the Grey Wolf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8319602
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-GA145-1010
|Resolution:
|839x2025
|Size:
|99.61 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups [Image 8 of 8], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups
Maxwell Air Force Base
