908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups

The 908th Airlift Wing’s first MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter lands April 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama as a U.S. Navy Blue Angel F/A-18 Hornet practices for the upcoming Beyond the Horizon Air & Space Show taking place April 6 and 7, 2024. The arrival marks the first time in 726 days that the 908th has assigned aircraft as its last C-130 Hercules departed April 8, 2022, as part of the unit’s transition to becoming the formal training unit for the Grey Wolf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

