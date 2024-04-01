908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups

The 908th Airlift Wing’s first MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter parks on the flight line April 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The arrival of the helicopter signifies a major step in the wing’s transition from a tactical airlift mission to becoming the formal training unit for the Grey Wolf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024
Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US