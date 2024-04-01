908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups

U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Operations Group commander, inspects the 908th Airlift Wing’s first MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter upon its arrival April 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th OG will be the main group focused on the wing’s new mission as the formal training unit for the Grey Wolf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

