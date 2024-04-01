908th establishes newest Grey Wolf den in Alabama’s River Region as wing prepares extended habitat for training new pups

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Lacouture, 908th Airlift Wing commander, center, is joined by 908th Operations Group Commander, Col. Shane Devlin, right front, and 908th Maintenance Group Commander, Lt. Col. Stuart Martin, right rear, as they welcome the Eglin Air Force Base, Florida aircrew that dropped of the 908th’s first MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter April 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The arrival of the helicopter signifies a major step in the 908th’s transition from tactical airlift mission to becoming the formal training unit for the Grey Wolf. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

