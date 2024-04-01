U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jashaylynn Walker, 31st Force Support Squadron services apprentice, prepares green beans at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Airmen from the La Dolce Vita Dining facility participated in a skills showcase event following a 10 week training with local culinary school, IAL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8318920 VIRIN: 240402-F-VJ231-4518 Resolution: 5129x3413 Size: 906.58 KB Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Plating Perfection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.