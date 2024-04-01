U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jashaylynn Walker, 31st Force Support Squadron services apprentice, prepares green beans at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Airmen from the La Dolce Vita Dining facility participated in a skills showcase event following a 10 week training with local culinary school, IAL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 05:59
|Photo ID:
|8318920
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-VJ231-4518
|Resolution:
|5129x3413
|Size:
|906.58 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Plating Perfection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT