    Plating Perfection [Image 2 of 5]

    Plating Perfection

    ITALY

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zacchaeus Rawls, 31st Force Support Squadron services journeyman, kneads dough at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Culinary services airmen are responsible for providing nutritious and high-quality meals to Air Force personnel across installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plating Perfection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cooking
    services
    DFAC
    culinary school

