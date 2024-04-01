Plating Perfection

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zacchaeus Rawls, 31st Force Support Squadron services journeyman, kneads dough at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Culinary services airmen are responsible for providing nutritious and high-quality meals to Air Force personnel across installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 Location: IT