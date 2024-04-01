Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plating Perfection [Image 3 of 5]

    Plating Perfection

    ITALY

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the La Dolce Vita Dining Facility prepare meals for a showcase ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Culinary services airmen are responsible for providing nutritious and high-quality meals to Air Force personnel across installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 05:59
    Photo ID: 8318918
    VIRIN: 240402-F-VJ231-5399
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 828.53 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plating Perfection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cooking
    services
    DFAC
    culinary school

