Plating Perfection

Airmen from the La Dolce Vita Dining Facility prepare meals for a showcase ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Culinary services airmen are responsible for providing nutritious and high-quality meals to Air Force personnel across installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 05:59
|Photo ID:
|8318918
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-VJ231-5399
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|828.53 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
