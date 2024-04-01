Alerto Bombardella, IAL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano Head Chef, demonstrates proper techniques for asparagus cutting at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. The La Dolce Vita Dining facility partnered with AL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano to provide a 10 week training for 31st Force Support squadron services airmen to hone their culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8318919 VIRIN: 240402-F-VJ231-3180 Resolution: 5423x3608 Size: 891.83 KB Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Plating Perfection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.