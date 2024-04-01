Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Plating Perfection [Image 4 of 5]

    Plating Perfection

    ITALY

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Alerto Bombardella, IAL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano Head Chef, demonstrates proper techniques for asparagus cutting at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. The La Dolce Vita Dining facility partnered with AL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano to provide a 10 week training for 31st Force Support squadron services airmen to hone their culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 05:59
    Photo ID: 8318919
    VIRIN: 240402-F-VJ231-3180
    Resolution: 5423x3608
    Size: 891.83 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plating Perfection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Plating Perfection
    Plating Perfection
    Plating Perfection
    Plating Perfection
    Plating Perfection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cooking
    DFAC
    culinary school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT