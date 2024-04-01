Plating Perfection

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Logan Kittle, 31st Force Support Squadron services apprentice, and Senior Airman Zacchaeus Rawls, 31st Force Support Squadron services journeyman, prepare ingredients at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Training with local culinary school, IAL Scuola Alberghiera Aviano, provided airmen the opportunity to enhance their skills in a hands-on environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    cooking
    services
    DFAC
    culinary

