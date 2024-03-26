Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 31, 2024. The U.S. has prioritized the delivery of humanitarian aid to relieve the suffering of civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

