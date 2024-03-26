A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 31, 2024. The U.S. has prioritized the delivery of humanitarian aid to relieve the suffering of civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 07:13 Photo ID: 8315677 VIRIN: 240331-F-BI574-4012 Resolution: 4816x3204 Size: 503.39 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.