Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster inspects humanitarian aid loaded aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 31, 2024. The U.S. has prioritized the delivery of humanitarian aid to relieve the suffering of civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Delivering humanitarian aid via airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo)

