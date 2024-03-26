Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loaded with humanitarian aid destined for Gaza takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 31, 2024. Since March 2, the U.S. military and partner nations have worked together to expedite critical, life-saving supplies via airdrop to civilians in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

