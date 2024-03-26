Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza [Image 7 of 8]

    Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules loaded with humanitarian aid destined for Gaza takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 31, 2024. Since March 2, the U.S. military and partner nations have worked together to expedite critical, life-saving supplies via airdrop to civilians in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 07:13
    Photo ID: 8315678
    VIRIN: 240331-F-BI574-4060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 435.2 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    airdrop
    AFCENT
    Humanitarian aid
    Gaza

