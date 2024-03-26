Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza takeoff from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 31, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid via airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo)

