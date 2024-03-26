U.S. Air Force loadmasters load pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 31, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability is enabling the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 07:13 Photo ID: 8315672 VIRIN: 240331-F-BI574-1009 Resolution: 4686x3118 Size: 1013.54 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen load AFCENT C-130s with humanitarian aid bound for Gaza [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.