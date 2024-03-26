The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. The Thunderbirds headlined Tampa Bay AirFest and showcased the pride, precision and professionalism of nearly 700,000 total force American Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8314556 VIRIN: 240329-F-WT071-1031 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 824.7 KB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.