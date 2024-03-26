Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

Spectators watch an aerial performance during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest was a free event for the public and featured a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

