Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, performs a flyover during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill AFB, Florida, March 29, 2024. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo/video by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

