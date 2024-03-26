A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, performs a flyover during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill AFB, Florida, March 29, 2024. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo/video by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8314544
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-WT071-1010
|Resolution:
|2419x1481
|Size:
|240.98 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT