Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

The U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos fly over the flightline during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. The Para-Commandos perform across the nation at various events and aim to educate the public about USSOCOM’s mission and contributions to national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

