    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 13 of 17]

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” preforms above the crowd at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. The Thunderbirds headlined Tampa Bay AirFest and showcased the pride, precision and professionalism of nearly 700,000 total force American Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.30.2024 08:15
    Photo ID: 8314555
    VIRIN: 240329-F-WT071-1032
    Resolution: 3301x2204
    Size: 547.64 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    AMC
    18AF

