Spectators watch an aerial performance during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest was a free event for the public and featured a variety of military and civilian flight performances aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8314546
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-WT071-1014
|Resolution:
|1904x1930
|Size:
|702.9 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
