    CFC DCOM visits Osan during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9]

    CFC DCOM visits Osan during Freedom Shield 24

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    7th Air Force

    Republic of Korea Gen. Kang, Shin Chul, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, shakes hands with a member of the 36th Fighter Squadron during Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 6, 2024. Kang received an exercise status brief, observed a U.S. F-16 and ROK F-15K static display, and met with 7th Air Force and ROKAF Operations Command leadership. Freedom Shield 24 is an 11-day exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 09:23
    Photo ID: 8313104
    VIRIN: 240306-F-TX306-1149
    Resolution: 2713x1842
    Size: 458.82 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFC DCOM visits Osan during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Republic of Korea
    USFK
    United State Air Force
    Freedom Shield 24

