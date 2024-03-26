Republic of Korea Gen. Kang, Shin Chul, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, inspects a F-16 Fighting Falcon during Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 6, 2024. Kang received an exercise status brief, observed a U.S. F-16 and ROK F-15K static display, and met with 7th Air Force and ROKAF Operations Command leadership. Freedom Shield 24 is an 11-day exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 09:23 Photo ID: 8313099 VIRIN: 240306-F-TX306-1104 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 485.04 KB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFC DCOM visits Osan during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.