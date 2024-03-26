CFC DCOM visits Osan during Freedom Shield 24

Republic of Korea Gen. Kang, Shin Chul, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, receives a patch from a member of the 36th Fighter Squadron during Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 6, 2024. Kang received an exercise status brief, observed a U.S. F-16 and ROK F-15K static display, and met with 7th Air Force and ROKAF Operations Command leadership. Freedom Shield 24 is an 11-day exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)
