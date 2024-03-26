CFC DCOM visits Osan during Freedom Shield 24

Republic of Korea Air Force members listen to a brief from the 36th Fighter Squadron during Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 6, 2024. ROK military personnel, including ROK Gen. Kang, Shin Chul, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, received an exercise status brief, observed a U.S. F-16 and ROK F-15K static display, and met with 7th Air Force and ROKAF Operations Command leadership. Freedom Shield 24 is an 11-day exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

