A member of the 36th Fighter Squadron briefs ROK Gen. Kang, Shin Chul, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, during Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 6, 2024. Kang received an exercise status brief, observed a U.S. F-16 and ROK F-15K static display, and met with 7th Air Force and ROKAF Operations Command leadership. Freedom Shield 24 is an 11-day exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 09:23 Photo ID: 8313095 VIRIN: 240306-F-TX306-1010 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 439.3 KB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFC DCOM visits Osan during Freedom Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.