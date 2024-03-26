Hon. Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, visits Ft. Irwin, Calif., to observe a human machine integration demonstration during Project Convergence – Capstone 4, March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is a U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8312512
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-KF816-1049
|Resolution:
|5400x3857
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT