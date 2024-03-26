Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 12 of 12]

    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass  

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Hon. Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, visits Ft. Irwin, Calif., to observe a human machine integration demonstration during Project Convergence – Capstone 4, March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is a U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)

    Under Secretary of the Army
    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

