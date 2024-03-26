Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

Hon. Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, visits Ft. Irwin, Calif., to observe a human machine integration demonstration during Project Convergence – Capstone 4, March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is a U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US