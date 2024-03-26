Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

Hon. Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, discusses new technology with U.S. Army Soldiers during a human machine integration demonstration at Project Convergence – Capstone 4 held at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment. As the Under Secretary of the Army, Mr. Camarillo serves as the Army’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Management Officer, helping oversee a budget of more than $170 billion and sharing responsibility for the manning, training, and equipping of more than 970,000 Soldiers across the active, Guard, and Reserve components. Mr. Camarillo is also responsible for the Army’s enterprise management and business operations as well as budget development and execution. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)

