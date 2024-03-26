Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 2 of 12]

    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass  

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Capt. Logan McChesney, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, gives a brief to Hon. Gabe Camarillo, the Undersecretary of the Army, as part of a human machine integration demonstration during Project Convergence – Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment. As the Under Secretary of the Army, Mr. Camarillo serves as the Army’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Management Officer, helping oversee a budget of more than $170 billion and sharing responsibility for the manning, training, and equipping of more than 970,000 Soldiers across the active, Guard, and Reserve components. Mr. Camarillo is also responsible for the Army’s enterprise management and business operations as well as budget development and execution.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 22:19
    Photo ID: 8312502
    VIRIN: 240320-A-KF816-8083
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 9.59 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4
    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Training Center
    1st Infantry Division
    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT