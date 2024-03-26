Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

1st Lt. Austen Ferbet, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, during a human machine integration demonstration at Project Convergence – Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment being held from February 23 - March 20, 2024.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)

