Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

Hon. Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, receives a demonstration of augmented reality technology during a human machine integration demonstration at Project Convergence – Capstone 4, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 21:51
|Photo ID:
|8312511
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-KF816-5878
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|14.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
