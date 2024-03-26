Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4 [Image 11 of 12]

    Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass  

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Hon. Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, receives a demonstration of augmented reality technology during a human machine integration demonstration at Project Convergence – Capstone 4, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    TAGS

    Under Secretary of the Army
    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

