Under Secretary of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

Capt. Logan McChesney, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepares to give a brief to the Hon. Gabe Camarillo, Undersecretary of the Army, at a human machine integration demonstration during Project Convergence – Capstone 4, Fort Irwin, Calif., March 20, 2024. PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation at multiple echelons for the future operating environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)

