Dede Richardson, the wife of Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, receives a presentation from Senior Master Sgt. Tanya Sipos, senior enlisted leader, 412th Forces Support Squadron, during a visit to Edwards Air Force Base California, March 26. Sipos explained the unique challenges that Edwards Airmen and their families overcome to complete the 412th Test Wing’s mission. (Air Force photo by Blaine Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8309622
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-XA200-2009
|Resolution:
|7934x5292
|Size:
|22.68 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Blaine Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
