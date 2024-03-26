Dede Richardson, the wife of Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, receives a presentation from Senior Master Sgt. Tanya Sipos, senior enlisted leader, 412th Forces Support Squadron, during a visit to Edwards Air Force Base California, March 26. Sipos explained the unique challenges that Edwards Airmen and their families overcome to complete the 412th Test Wing’s mission. (Air Force photo by Blaine Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:15 Photo ID: 8309622 VIRIN: 240326-F-XA200-2009 Resolution: 7934x5292 Size: 22.68 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Blaine Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.