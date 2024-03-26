AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB

Senior Airman Boomer Hearn, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron, shares a laugh with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, during a visit to Edwards Air Force Base California, March 26. Richardson personally recognized Hearn and other top performers from across Edwards. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Iniguez)

