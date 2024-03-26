Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Lindsey Iniguez 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Boomer Hearn, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron, shares a laugh with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, during a visit to Edwards Air Force Base California, March 26. Richardson personally recognized Hearn and other top performers from across Edwards. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Iniguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 11:15
    Photo ID: 8309621
    VIRIN: 240326-F-TF785-9004
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 20.07 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Lindsey Iniguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB
    AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB
    AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB
    AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB
    AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB
    AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT