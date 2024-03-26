Senior Airman Boomer Hearn, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron, shares a laugh with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, during a visit to Edwards Air Force Base California, March 26. Richardson personally recognized Hearn and other top performers from across Edwards. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Iniguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8309621
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-TF785-9004
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|20.07 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Lindsey Iniguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT