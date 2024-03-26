Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and his wife Dede Richardson, learn about the history of the Air Force Test Pilot School from Col. James Valpiani, USAFTPS commandant, during a visit to Edwards Air Force Base California, March 26. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Iniguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8309618
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-TF785-9003
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.72 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC commander visits Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Lindsey Iniguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT